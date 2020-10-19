As you drive along Missouri highways, you might notice the unmowed grass and increased trash alongside the road. This is because the Missouri Department of Transportation has struggled to complete normal tasks due to COVID-19 measures.
Mowing, fixing potholes and sealing roadways are all daily tasks performed by MoDOT which now are being affected because of the pandemic.
“This guy's back's hurting, but you can't trade people out because he's touched that shovel all day, you can't change equipment,” said Tonya Lohman, the MoDOT district maintenance and traffic engineer. “So then you either have to go back to the building, clean everything down again, then come back out again, or you have to have two full sets [of equipment].”
MoDOT maintains nearly 34,000 miles of roads, the seventh largest road system in the country. All that work requires help, which is why MoDOT relies so heavily on incarcerated crews, who help with overgrown vegetation and trash alongside roadways.
However, prisons have stopped the program because of the pandemic.
“We do not have access to them and we haven't since March,” Lohman said. “So the whole entire state has seen a decline in the ability to take care of those roadsides, because we really rely on the help from those incarcerated crews.”
But safety protocols aren’t the only factor affecting MoDOT. The agency’s revenue has decreased this year.
MoDOT receives portions of the gas and user tax. Every time you stop at the pump, you pay 17 cents per gallon of tax. MoDOT also receives a portion of the sales tax on vehicle purchases as well as registration and driver's license renewals.
The gas tax makes up 50% of MoDOT’s revenue and the recent stay-at-home orders affected the agency.
“When that gas tax was really reduced, because everyone was staying home and not driving those first few months — March, April, May — that was a huge deficit that we were like, ‘A big red flag, OK?’” Lohman said. “Now we don't even know if we can afford to buy salt for this year that we're going to need in the winter, because we buy it in July, because we don't have money coming in.”
All of these factors — safety protocols, decreased workforce and less revenue — will lead to MoDOT only completing 75% of its work plan this year.