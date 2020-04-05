The Missouri Legislature is set to reconvene this week in an attempt to pass an emergency supplemental budget that would boost funding for the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“The supplemental budget is kind of a reallocation of priorities for the rest of this fiscal year,” said State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.
The fiscal year budget runs until the end of June. The Missouri House already passed a supplemental budget before lawmakers went on spring break last month, but Luetkmeyer said since then a lot has changed.
“The Senate budget is going to look quite a bit different than the supplemental budget passed by the House,” he said.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St.Joseph, agreed, saying the state is expected to see more help from the federal government.
“I think there will be some significant changes,” Shields said. “Since we passed the supplemental budget on March 18, the federal government has more money that they are appropriating to the state.”
Luetkemeyer said the Senate will hear the supplemental budget bill in committee on Tuesday, with a hope of passage by the full Senate on Wednesday. The House would then be scheduled to debate the measure later on Wednesday or on Thursday.
While the capitol building underwent an extensive interior cleaning over spring break, lawmakers from both chambers said they are expecting a different type of legislative environment when they get back.
“We’re really trying to limit contact among ourselves,” Shields said. “I think we are being thoughtful and respectful to put a plan in place that allows us to complete the business of the state of Missouri as well as keep ourselves healthy.”
“For us, when the bills are being debated — unless there’s something you have that you want to talk about on the floor at that time — we’re being encouraged by Senate leadership to stay in our offices and listen to the debate from there,” Luetkemeyer said. “And only come out for when is absolutely necessary.”
There is no set schedule on when the legislative bodies will meet next, but lawmakers are under a constitutional deadline to pass fiscal year 2021’s budget before it goes into effect in July.