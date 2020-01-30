More than 80 Missouri state legislators are calling for the Missouri Supreme Court to rescind bail rules it put in place last July.
In a letter initiated by Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, and signed by dozens of other lawmakers, the legislators call on the court to strip the rules so the legislature and court could work together to formulate new rules.
“The problems that have been brought to our attention are not just teething problems,” a copy of the letter provided to News-Press NOW reads. “They are a sign that these rules simply aren’t working as intended.”
On July 1, 2019, new rules went into place requiring local judges to consider nonmonetary forms of pretrial release for defendants before considering financial conditions like a bond.
“We all share a responsibility to protect the public — but we also have a responsibility to ensure those accused of crime are fairly treated according to the law, and not their pocketbooks,” Chief Justice Zel Fischer said in an address to the Missouri General Assembly in January.
Legislators point to a case out of Kansas City where an individual involved in a shooting was on pretrial release at the time of the incident as an example of the new rules not working.
“Now, individuals who are potentially dangerous or have a history of failing to appear for court are being release on recognizance, with no conditions at all, because the rules that went into effect in July make it too difficult for judges to impose bail,” the legislators wrote in the letter.
Northwest Missouri Reps. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, and Jim Neely, R-Cameron, all signed the letter.
Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said she wasn’t asked to sign the letter, and that she’d have to consult with Hill before doing so.
An assistant for Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, said Andrews didn’t sign because he was given short notice to do so. An assistant for J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, said Eggleston didn’t get a chance to read the letter and thus didn’t sign.
Jeffrey Clayton, the executive director of the American Bail Coalition, said he expects the legislature to do something on the issue at some point this session, though he cautioned that the legislature may decide to launch a study rather than rescind the rules themselves through procedural maneuvering.
“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s pretty fair to say, safe to say, that something’s going to happen,” Clayton said. “It’s just something that we don’t know yet.”
Clayton added that for low-level offenses, and for those who have a history of coming to court, that his coalition isn’t opposed to recognizance bonds. In fact, he said low-dollar bonds are a “nuisance” for each part of the system.
“A $50 or $100 bond creates no incentive (to show up for court),” Clayton said. “Whether it’s the defendant themselves posting or a third party, they’re not going to chase them down and bring them back (to court) for their 50 bucks.”
Opponents of cash bail, like the American Civil Liberties Union, contend that the system disproportionally impacts poor people.
“Poorer Americans and people of color often can’t afford to come up with money for bail, leaving them stuck in jail awaiting trial, sometimes for months or years,” the ACLU wrote in a blog post. “Meanwhile, wealthy people accused of the same crime can buy their freedom and return home.”