For some, gardening simply may be a hobby, but for Larry Werthmuller it’s a way of life.

A Master Gardener with the University of Missouri Extension for 10 years, Werthmuller devotes much of his time to producing crops of all varieties. He also teaches others how to grow their own food. He said educating people while they’re young is key in teaching them how to become self sufficient.

“It’s good to catch people when they’re young on something like this,” Werthmuller said. “When you learn something and you develop it, you want to pass it on. It’s natural if you’re teaching something you already know about. I think that might be the key is that I know I’ve done it and I’ve been through it.”

Prior to taking up gardening, Werthmuller worked as a meat grader for the United States Department of Agriculture. Though he worked on the "animal side" of agriculture, he always had an interest in genetics. This interest, he said, propelled him into the world of plant care upon retirement.

"Here in our gardens we have over 80 varieties of tomatoes, 65 varieties of peppers and 11 varieties of eggplant that we trial," Werthmuller said. "The concept is basically we have a plant sale and we have the data to back up which ones are better than the others and compare them."

The Master Gardeners is a program run by the University of Missouri Extension, which is committed to "helping others learn to grow." Former president of the local Master Gardeners group, Jim Mallow, has worked alongside Werthmuller since joining the organization in 2012. Mallow said Werthmuller especially enjoys teaching people how to maintain their own gardens.

“Larry is probably one of the most knowledgeable Master Gardeners all around and likes to teach,” Mallow said. “He likes to talk and teach and encourage people to grow things."

Ann Salanky, member of the St. Joseph Herb Gardeners Club, met Werthmuller through the organization. She said she seeks out knowledge from experts like Werthmuller to hone her own gardening skills.

"I just like to learn whatever I can from those who have the knowledge to share with us what we can do to grow a few things and how to do it," Salanky said. "I'm pleased to know Larry in that way."

Werthmuller said much of gardening education is done through hands-on experience rather than through reading books, and that his own experience as a gardener makes him a better teacher.

"I think the big thing about trying to teach people is do you actually have the material and have you done it," Werthmuller said. "I think that makes you a better teacher and that's where most of my experience is coming from."

Besides educating locals on gardening techniques and offering his own experience in planting demonstrations, Werthmuller helps the community by donating much of the produce he grows through MU Extension to local pantries, like The Crossing Outreach Ministry.

Werthmuller said while he is retired, he devotes full-time hours to his contributions at MU Extension and educating others.

"This is almost like a job," Werthmuller said. "Even though I'm retired, I put a lot of time into this thing."