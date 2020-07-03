Leadership will be shuffled in the St. Joseph Police Department, as day-to-day tasks related to the chief of police position will be distributed, due to Chris Connally acting as the interim city manager for the city of St. Joseph.
This is to help Connally perform both his duties as interim city manager as well as police chief, Connally told News-Press NOW in a phone interview.
Details of the leadership changes will be announced at a later date.
Connally said he still will serve a role in police decision-making and be actively involved in his chief of police role while also fulfilling city manager duties.
Connally was named to the position of interim city manager when the City Council met Feb. 27 for a partially closed meeting, according to a News-Press NOW article.
The search for a new city manager is still ongoing as Mayor McMurray said in the Feb. 27 article that multiple people will be considered, but he wants the field to get down to a manageable size.