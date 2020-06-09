Six years ago, Missouri held the world's attention as the city of Ferguson protested the killing of a black man by a white police officer.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt talked with President Obama one August day in 2014 as the community smoldered.
“I explained to the president that I've been pleased with my conversations with the Attorney General (Eric Holder) and civil rights division regarding their helpful understanding that they aren't taking over this investigation, but are conducting a parallel review of the events that led to Michael Brown's death," the Republican senator said at the time.
Blunt thinks some of the lessons learned in the Ferguson aftermath might be useful for a broader look at community policing reforms in 2020.
For one thing, he has asked the current U.S. attorney general, William Barr, to reinstate the "pattern and practice" reviews used by some Missouri police departments since 2014. The Justice Department fell away from this program of reviews in recent years.
"Reviewing an officer or a number of officers is just often not enough," Blunt said on the Senate floor last week.
"I am encouraging the Department of Justice to get back to having one of the options on the table be a full review by the Civil Rights Division or some other division ... of not only the procedures but also the pattern that a department may have fallen into."
The city of Ferguson, a municipality around St. Louis, entered into a consent decree with the Justice Department in 2016 to, in the words of the court order, "reorient their approach to law enforcement to focus on community engagement and collaborative partnerships."
Blunt's call for federal assistance in helping local agencies comes amid protests following the George Floyd death at police hands in Minneapolis and subsequent proposals for reforms to law enforcement operations.
On Monday, members of the U.S. House outlined their Justice in Policing Act, legislation introduced to address a number of issues surrounding local policing.
Among other things the measure would create a National Police Misconduct Registry, ban chokeholds, mandate racial training for police departments and the collection of data on use of force, require police body cameras and revise the standards for forceful tactics and prosecution of police misconduct in civil courts.
"This moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
The legislation would also provide incentives for the attorneys general of each state to conduct pattern and practice investigations like the ones Blunt favors by the Justice Department.
It does not speak to the "defunding" of police departments, as called for by some protesters. This suggestion in its most extreme form has been ridiculed by President Trump and some lawmakers.
"The idea that any city can exist without a police force is so absurd that it's difficult to believe anyone is seriously discussing it," Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said in the Senate Tuesday.
"Bipartisan discussions will not be forwarded by extreme and irresponsible proposals like abolishing police departments that help protect our communities."
In his Senate speech last week, Blunt acknowledged the difference between the white and black police experiences.
"With my sons, I would say, if you get in trouble, look for a police officer," the white senator said. "That is not the police officer discussion that African-American fathers often have with their sons. That discussion goes more like this: If you are picked up by the police, do exactly what you are told until I get there."