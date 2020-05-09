As a legislative housekeeping matter during the presidential impeachment trial on Jan. 23, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought recognition.
“Mr. Chief Justice, if I may, one brief announcement,” the Kentucky Republican said. “In the morning, there will be a coronavirus briefing for all members at 10:30.”
That brief aside stands as the Congressional Record’s first reference to the outbreak that now, 108 days later, dominates almost every aspect of governmental and personal existence.
As the months have rolled by, deaths mounting and jobless rates soaring, most public life closing and now slowly reopening, members of Congress take stock of relief efforts extended and ask, looking ahead: “What’s next?”
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley thinks he knows. At least he has identified his priority.
“Jobs, jobs, jobs,” the Republican wrote on his Twitter account last week.
He has seen and supported the spending of trillions of dollars to shore up the economy and provide aid to medical professionals and first responders for combating the virus. With the Senate returning to Washington last week, ideas began circulating about the next wave of help.
Numbers provide a stark explanation of the economic problem. In December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics pointed to 15 states with unemployment rates below 3.5%.
Missouri was one of them, at 3.3%. Other states that border Northwest Missouri — Kansas (3.2%), Nebraska (3.1%), Iowa (2.7%) — also found themselves in this favored grouping.
On Friday, the federal government revealed that the jobless rate had climbed to nearly 15%. The number of people losing their jobs in April topped 20 million.
For comparison’s sake, the one-month job losses amount to the population of St. Joseph, 267 times over.
Attention to this should be the next action of Congress, Hawley said.
“We’ve got 30 million people, over 400,000 in Missouri, who have claimed unemployment benefits,” Hawley told News-Press NOW last week before the release of the April jobs report.
“Workers haven’t done anything wrong here. Missouri’s families haven’t done anything wrong. They need to be able to get their jobs back. And Congress needs to focus on it.”
If able to write the next phase of COVID-19 relief legislation, Hawley said he would focus on getting people rehired.
“I think we need to give businesses the support to rehire laid-off workers,” the Republican said. “We need to make sure that workers who currently have a job, keep their job, so that’s why I propose a payroll-tax rebate that will actually put money back into the hands of workers using the payroll system.”
Missouri’s senior senator, Roy Blunt, also a Republican, chairs the appropriating subcommittee that funds federal health programs. He has championed a process like the reality show “Shark Tank” that can launch a competition to create new technologies by raising bold ideas in the public and private sectors.
On the Senate floor last week, he said this model can be employed to help Americans feel secure in returning to the workplace and improving the economy.
“Obviously, a vaccine is what we need to fully emerge, in my view, from this, therapies to deal with people who get the virus before we have the vaccine and testing to know whether you have had it or not and hopefully have some level of immunity, or testing to know whether you have got it,” Blunt said.
The senator insisted that Americans need this to happen on all fronts.
“We need tests that are easier to take and get a quick response. We need millions of these tests that millions of Americans will take more than once,” he said.