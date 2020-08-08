The Missouri Legislature continues to debate crime-related legislation as the governor’s special session rolls on.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work to pass the bill in response to a surge in violence in the state’s biggest cities.
The multi-pronged bill passed the Senate on Friday by a vote of 27 to 3. The measure would increase witness protections, change violations related to juvenile offenders and allow St. Louis police officers to live outside the city’s limits. It now sits in the hands of the Missouri House.
Buchanan and Platte County State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said the witness protection measures were the most significant provision in terms of moving the needle on violent crime.
“In many cases, particularly homicide cases, law enforcement is oftentimes unable to solve those crimes because the witness is intimidated from coming forward for fear of retribution,” Luetkemeyer said.
“So we’re doing really two things in the legislation. First, we’re making some changes to some evidentiary rules, so that witnesses who are threatened maybe by a gang member or by the defendant in a criminal case can still testify,” he said. “Their testimony would be admitted if they’re unable to testify in person, because they’re intimidated from doing so.”
The second aspect of the witness protection side of the legislation would create a witness protection fund, something Luetkemeyer said would be similar to the federal government’s program of protecting or relocating certain witnesses.
Luetkemeyer, a Republican attorney who passed a separate crime bill signed into law earlier this year, filed similar legislation regarding a witness protection program but the bill didn’t see much action.
“It didn’t pass because of the abbreviated nature of the session due to COVID-19,” he said. “I’m happy to see that it’s one of the provisions that’s back on the table for this special session.”
Racial justice advocates have criticized Parson for not prioritizing police accountability measures instead of pushing to change the rules for St. Louis City’s police department. The department is more than 100 officers short and the provision looks to lift a recruitment barrier: living in the city they serve. While some critics were displeased that the state was meddling in a city’s affairs, Republicans charge that crime in the city is out of control and that St. Louis needs as many resources as possible.
“St. Louis last year had the highest per capita homicide rate of any city in the United States,” Luetkemeyer said. “And so not having a sufficient number of police officers on the ground to protect folks in St. Louis is obviously a very big deal and that’s one of the reasons the governor included that in the call (for special session).”
Another point of contention surrounds the juvenile portion of the crime bill. While one less-controversial provision changes the penalty to a felony for the unlawful transfer of a weapon to a minor, another aspect would allow judges to decide whether children should be tried as adults for certain weapons crimes
The Senate didn’t just debate the crime package, the upper legislative body took time during special session to confirm several appointees made by the governor.
“One of the things that we do in Senate that is unique from the House is we have confirmation hearings,” Luetkemeyer said. “We’re required to confirm all the governor’s appointees.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.