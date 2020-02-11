The rollout of medical marijuana is causing local law enforcement agencies to wrestle with how to enforce Missouri's newest constitutional amendment, given that no dispensaries are up and running, and the contention from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that pot is legal for medical cardholders anyway.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW that "there's frustration on all sides," while the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it won't arrest people who have marijuana and a card so long as they follow the rest of Amendment 14.
"There's not a lot of guidance and it's leaving law enforcement, prosecutors and everybody out here with not a lot of rules and guidelines to follows," Puett said.
In late January, DHSS Director of Medical Marijuana Lyndall Fraker penned an open letter in which he told the public that his agency believes pot is currently legal for cardholders.
"And the lack of a mechanism by which those individuals may legally come into possession of medical marijuana does not change their right to possess it," Fraker said in the email.
Puett said the Missouri Sheriff's Association has not issued a formal legal opinion, nor has the state's attorney general. He added that the DHSS opinion is nonbinding, and therefore his department is taking arrests on a case-by-case basis.
He told News-Press NOW that he has not issued a formal directive to his deputies, and that he hasn't spoken with Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday about the issue.
"There's frustration for us, there's frustration for prosecutors and there's frustration even for citizens who are trying to access medical marijuana," Puett said.
Highway Patrol Capt. John Hotz told News-Press NOW that the patrol wouldn't arrest people for possessing marijuana if they had a medical card, so long as the person in question followed all the requirements of Amendment 14.
Missouri's courts have yet to weigh in on the issue, though an opinion could be coming. The case of a Daviess County man who was arrested for possession even though he had a card appears to be moving forward.
The man's lawyers previously told News-Press NOW that they may appeal to a higher court if recently filed motions don't go their way. An appeals court ruling would be binding onto the lower courts, they said.
Fraker is set to testify before a Missouri House committee on Wednesday about the rollout of medical marijuana.