Two issues up for vote have been approved by voters with 16.9% voter turnout.
A city parks tax and a county law enforcement tax have both passed overwhelmingly.
The law enforcement tax was passed with 77% of the votes. Sheriff Puett said this will help fill positions and create competitive salaries in order to retain deputies.
"Thank you. I mean, thank you to everyone who supported. I can't thank them enough that this will help tremendously, and we will be committed to doing what we said and trying to make this a better safer place, and thank you, everyone, for your support," he said.
Voter turnout was expected to be around 10% but reached over 16% Tuesday.
Puett said concerns from a community survey about public safety is what got them on the track.
"We had an amazing turnout, and I think this is a testament to our citizens, how supportive they are of law enforcement, and I think they've spoken not only in the survey but in the vote tonight, how they want things in Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph done. We're very appreciative of the overwhelming support of our citizens.
With the tax passed, Puett said they will immediately work to recruit and create step pay for those working at the department. But, it will take time to implement any programs.
If the tax did not pass, Puett said they would have to look into ways to approach their issues because the need couldn't go unaddressed.
The tax is a quarter of a cent increase to an already existing law enforcement tax, which now totals a half of a cent. This original tax for the sheriff's department was passed in the '90s and hadn't been added to since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.