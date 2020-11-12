The ability for law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to calls, requires communication and a lot of partnerships.
For instance, A call from Andrew County on Wednesday brought the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the St. Joseph Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H all in action together.
While the hunt for someone involved in was was initially reported as a shots-fired call turned out to be a misunderstanding, the ability to work quickly together is key for keeping the community safe. Sheriff Bill Puett said the response shows just how effective the agencies can be in case of an emergency.
And, it's not even just these local agencies working together. Puett said there are many more involved.
“Sometimes it involves multiple agencies, whether is Andrew County, Platte County, Dekalb County, any of those surrounding partners. Could be the university police, could be conservation," he said. "We all work together and it’s for the sole purpose to protect and serve this community better and that’s the biggest key to make sure we’re doing everything the best we can.”
He said this benefits the citizens the agencies are working to protect.
“Communication is extremely important, Partnership is extremely important to me. And it makes us much more effective," Puett said. "We work better, we serve better, we do all those things. We reduce the redundancies and we serve and protect this community when we all are working together.”