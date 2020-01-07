With the Missouri State General Assembly set to convene today, many lawmakers are pushing various gun violence reduction measures.
But Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW that new regulations might not be what the state needs.
“Those individuals who are accessing guns illegally are not applying for weapons permits or anything like that,” he said. “So it’s not a weapon issue, it’s a heart issue.”
In November, Missouri’s big city mayors and Gov. Mike Parson met to discuss gun violence measures. They agreed on a package that would make it harder for domestic violence victims to retain their weapons. They also agreed to push for more funding for the “witness protection” program.
Other legislators have taken their proposals further. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, introduced a bill to regulate ammunition.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism published a “Dear Citizen” letter Jan. 2 in which he blamed some violent crime issues on a failing Missouri Department of Corrections system.
“I (want to) let you know — parole violators can literally be arrested now, taken to the county jail, and released back onto the streets before even going back to state prison (even though it’s next door to us…. literally),” Chism wrote.
In a statement to KMIZ, MDOC spokesperson Karen Pojmann said parole arrests are made on a case-by-case basis.
“Issues that have been raised recently pertain to technical violations of probation or parole, not new crimes,” she said. When someone commits a technical violation of parole, the violator is re-engaged and evaluated.”
Some states have enacted “red flag” laws in an effort to combat gun violence. Puett said there are constitutional issues to be raised from those laws, and that he would have to see what form Missouri’s potential law would take.
“There are huge number of issues related to that and it’s concerning on a few different levels,” he said. “There are multiple interpretations.”
Puett added that he supports a bill by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, that would toughen certain criminal penalties.
“Longer sentences, more significant sentences, whatever it takes,” Puett said. “When the probation and parole system is failing and putting them right back out on the street so they can re-offend, those are not the things citizens want.”
News-Press NOW sought comment from the St. Joseph Police Department but did not receive a reply by Tuesday evening.
According to the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, from 2017, Missouri had 21.5 gun-related deaths per 100,000 people. That ranks sixth in the nation.