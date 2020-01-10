Just like a few of us, law enforcement officers still will have go out on the road during the storm. As conditions worsen across the area, officers have prepared for anything.
Captain Thomas Cates with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office described the supplies he carries during events like this.
“I’ll usually throw a couple of blankets in the car, just in case I come across somebody who had a slide-off or accident, or if we have an accident where traffic gets backed up for a long period of time. I’ll always carry a case of water in my vehicle, usually try and bring a case of trail mix-type snack,” Cates said.
Trooper Caleb Jeffers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said some officers will have some form of candy for those who may be diabetic and out stranded for a period of time.
Both stated the biggest factor for accidents in this weather is speed.
“Don’t set your cruise control. If you set your cruise control and you start to slide, your vehicle is going to try to maintain that same speed,” Jeffers said. “If you’re behind a vehicle on the interstate, make sure that you have more room between yourself and the other vehicle than you normally would.”
Cates also reminded that law enforcement officers still have their normal call load during inclement weather.
“We have weather-related calls for service, we have accidents, we have the slick roadways and things like that, but we also have our normal call load and we have normal calls for service that are going on,” Cates said
All emergency services have stepped up their response during this winter storm and will get to anyone who is in need of assistance as soon as possible.