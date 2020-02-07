A Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail guard is on administrative leave following a News-Press NOW report on abuse allegations.
According to an email chain forwarded to News-Press NOW by Sarah LaRue, the mother of the allegedly abused man James LaRue, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark told Sarah LaRue that an investigation into the allegations has been launched.
"(He) is to have absolute zero contact with James whatsoever," Clark said in an email, apparently writing about the guard who pepper-sprayed James LaRue.
Clark refuted some of Sarah LaRue's initial allegations, including where she alleged food and water were withheld from James.
"I have found James had food and water available during the 48 hours you said he was being neglected and it was recorded,"Clark said. "James had the ability to speak with medical professionals and mental health professionals along with a representative from his lawyer, who’ve I’ve spoken personally with."
News-Press NOW requested video from the time in question, but was told it was unavailable because it's part of an investigation. Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail Administrator Edmond Howard told News-Press NOW that the video must be requested from the Daviess County prosecutor because it's part of an ongoing investigation.
"We have nothing to hide and before this is over with, you will have access to the video but due to the possibility of charges being filed, that will not be available until after," Clark said in the email chain.
Sarah LaRue alleged that her son was pepper-sprayed while naked and on suicide watch. Clark said in the email chain that James LaRue took his clothes off on his own accord, but did confirm the pepper spray.
"I guess to be honest, when my integrity was being questioned on the news then I thought this was more than an upset parent whose spoiled child was lying to her," Clark said in the chain.
According to Sarah LaRue, the only thing holding James LaRue in jail is a sentencing report to be completed by a probation officer. After the News-Press NOW report, and a complaint to the American Civil Liberties Union, Sarah LaRue said a probation supervisor had an officer go to the Daviess-DeKalb jail on Friday to start that process.
Still, Sarah LaRue isn't totally satisfied with the status quo.
“They (jail officials) are still giving us the runaround, saying that he’s being given access to phone time and commissary, but we have still not heard from him," Sarah LaRue said in an interview. "He has not called anyone and he would have reached out to someone.”
In the email chain, Clark invited Sarah LaRue to attend a board meeting for the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on Feb. 28.
Sarah LaRue told News-Press NOW she plans to be there.