The mask mandate has caused debate across the country and has challenged law enforcement when catching suspects.
Now that almost every business has required masks due to the pandemic, it may be easier for people to shoplift as many are getting used to everyone wearing masks, causing some suspicions to lessen.
Masks can make it almost impossible for loss and prevention security and police officer to identify a suspect, however, according to local law enforcement, suspects wearing masks is not new and there are other ways to identify someone.
“I believe that a lot of criminals wear masks anyway and so therefore, we have to rely on other means,” Sgt. Tracy Barton, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. “In those types of cases, you’re relying on other markings such as tattoos, scars and other marks, things like body types, hair color. All kinds of things that you can rely on other than just physical features like fingerprints and DNA now with being in the 21st century.”
Barton said that even though masks make it difficult to identify someone, he encourages people to still wear masks per the requirement.
“If the store’s property is private property, and they mandate that they want you to wear a mask in their store, then that’s their right,” Barton said. You don’t have the right to go into private property even though it is open to the public.”
Some places, such as banks, have decided not to open the lobby and utilize the drive-thru or set appointments with customers ahead of time to reduce the risk of shoplifting or robberies.