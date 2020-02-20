Law enforcement officers not only risk their lives while on duty, but off duty as well.
The dangers and challenges of being a police officer have been circulating the state as well as nationwide after an off-duty cop in Ferguson, Missouri, was shot at his second job and another instance where a married off-duty cop couple stopped a robbery while on a date in Kentucky.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett explained how an officer’s responsibilities do not stop at the end of their shift.
“When they are off duty, if they see a significant crime or an event occurring, then they often jump into action and try to prevent a crime or save a life,” Puett said. “Officers carry weapons off duty and they have to carry their credentials.”
Most people would think the inherent dangers of the job would be the main reason recruitment is down, it’s not the biggest factor.
“Law enforcement recruitment over the last several years has been very difficult. There’s a variety of factors, one of those being lower pay. Another factor is national rhetoric where there’s anti-police sentiment,” Puett said.
He goes on to say they are fortunate they have a good relationship with the community here.
“Every law enforcement agency right now is struggling to find good applicants who want to be in law enforcement and the other side is retention,” Puett said. “We have a lot of individuals who get into law enforcement and in three to five years, they’ve become very disillusioned and upset with some of the experiences. They have the low pay, the additional requirements, being on call, doing those types of things.”
Puett sees a trend of people wanting a less demanding job and that there are other job fields paying more than a law enforcement officer.