A late crash Thursday night on I-29 sent two people to the hospital.
Joyce Jackson, 79, was transported with serious injuries and Paul Jackson was transported with moderate injuries after the car they were in traveled off the roadway.
The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. near the 44 mile marker. The Jackson's were traveling north at the time. No other vehicles were involved.
Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.