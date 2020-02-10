Wednesday, Feb. 12, is the deadline to register to vote in Missouri’s presidential primary election, but those planning to do so in person will need to be in the county clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mary Baack-Garvey, Buchanan County Clerk, said the office will be closed on Wednesday for Lincoln’s Birthday, but online registration still will be available on the day of the deadline.
“We’re going to push that they just go online and just get registered online, because that’s all that’s open Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, etc.,” Baack-Garvey said.
The county clerk said she has seen an increase in online registrations since Friday evening, and she expects several hundred more to register by the end of Wednesday.
“I think we’ll see a huge influx,” Baack-Garvey said. “I would say we’ll probably get another 200 to 400 by Wednesday.”
As of Monday, there are about 55,000 registered voters in Buchanan County, over 5,000 more than there were at the time of the 2016 primary election. Baack-Garvey said her office is ready for the big day on March 10, having already rounded up enough election judges for the county.
The next deadline voters should be aware of is March 9, which is the last day for absentee votes to be sent in.
Those wishing to vote in the municipal election on April 7 will need to register by March 11.
People can register in person at the county clerk’s office inside the Buchanan County Courthouse, located at 411 Jules in Room 121. People also can register online at www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.