This weekend offers a final opportunity to win $10,000 while supporting local businesses during the holidays.
The last chance to receive a raffle ticket from local merchants for the annual Shop St. Joseph contest is Monday, Dec. 14, at the end of the business day. The winning ticket for the $10,000 prize will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Natalie Redmond, vice president of membership for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the contest is to benefit both consumers and businesses. But, it's especially important this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have seen its relevance this year more than ever with the pandemic. It’s even more important to support those small business and local small business than ever," she said. "They really need our love this holiday season to survive.”
Aaron Frazier, an owner of Colony House Furniture and Bedding, which is participating in the contest, said they usually give out several tickets per purchase due to the price of the items they sell. One ticket is given for every $10 spent.
“We’ve seen an increase in sales just since COVID. I believe that is attributed to people staying home and wanting update their living rooms, family rooms and outdoor areas," he said. "Through the Shop St. Joe tickets, we’ve given about four rolls away.”
Redmond said that shopping local does not only help those in the transaction, but in keeping local businesses alive and utilizing local taxes to benefit the community.
“Just go out and shop St. Joe this weekend, keep that money here locally that goes back to helping the infrastructure here in St. Joseph as well as our schools and just goes back to making a better community," Redmond said. "So spend that money locally.”
There is a list of more than 100 local merchants involved in Shop St. Joseph. In addition to the $10,000, there also is a list of second-chance prizes that can be found at saintjoseph.com.