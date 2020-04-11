As the spring turkey season will takes place from April 20 through May 10, there is a new rule some hunters should be aware of.
Landowner permits have always been required for deer or turkey and have always been free of charge to residents. This year, the Missouri Department of Conservation is requiring landowners to register to verify that they actually own at least 20 acres of property to be eligible for free permits.
“In the past, you could just walk in and say 'I own this much land' to get the permit,” Conservation Agent David Carlisle said. “We were getting about a 30% fraud rate of people that were claiming to be landowners that weren’t."
That prompted the need for landowners to register ahead of time, said Conservation Agent Captain Gary Miller.
People must fall under one of seven conditions to obtain the free permit. Residents that do not qualify will have to pay $17.
“This year, non-resident landowners are eligible to receive a reduced rate permit,” Miller said.
The new price for non-residents is $224.00.
In Buchanan County, there are three places to hunt for turkey: 94-acre Agency CA, 109-acre Bee Creek CA and 55-acre Belcher Branch Lake.
The good news is COVID-19 hasn't affected the spring turkey season or the selling of permits.
“Conservation agents will be on patrol to ensure hunters are following the Wildlife Code of Missouri,” Miller, said.
To register as a landowner people can fill out a short application at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.