A board created to oversee appeals for decisions made by the St. Joseph Landmark Commission could be removed by City Council.
During a review of the functions of the Landmark Commission in November of last year, Mayor Bill McMurray motioned to dissolve the Landmark Commission Review Board. That motion did not pass.
At that time, he stated he would bring the subject up again, because the board had not been needed for many years and many of its members' terms were expired.
On Monday, the council will vote on whether or not to do away with the board and to modify the appeals process for Historic Preservation Certificates of Appropriateness so that appeals are submitted directly to the City Council.
McMurray said the board, which sees appeals when individuals are not happy with the Landmark Commission's decisions, has not met for more than 10 years. He said those who appealed were also charged a $250 fee for doing so, which is another thing that the change would discard.
"We felt that it would be better for people who have a disagreement with the Landmark Commission to come directly to the council, to their elected representatives and not be charged anything if they wish to appeal the decision of the Landmark Commission," McMurray said.
The Landmark Commission's current chair, Nigh Johnson, said the change wouldn't be a hindrance to the functions of the commission.
He said eight or nine years ago it was determined that the board would review when there was a disagreement over a certificate of appropriateness, a needed document for those who wish to construct or repair an historic home that can be obtained from the Landmark Commission.
"In that time, there has not been one that has gone before the review board. Nobody has come back and challenged directly to the Review Board," Johnson said.
He said there really wouldn't be much of a change for the system.
"Getting rid of the review board I don't have a big problem with just because they haven't been needed," Johnson said. "It's been over eight years since they heard (a case)."
The Landmark Commission is tasked with preserving St. Joseph's historic structures, but Johnson said they try and be reasonable with everyone who comes to them seeking to alter their homes. He said it is very rare that there is a disagreement.
If approved, the council will have the authority to decline appeals, but homeowners can challenge the decision in circuit court within 30 days.