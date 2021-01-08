St. Joseph residents will be able to take their downed tree limbs and branches from the recent ice storm to the landfill for disposal beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, during normal hours.
Tree limbs and branches are the only acceptable material that can be dropped off for disposal. A third gate will be open specifically for residents to use to drop off their tree limbs and branches. Residents with storm debris will not be allowed to use the other gates for drop-off to avoid interruption of service for trash haulers and other solid waste customers.
Those dropping off tree limbs and branches will be required to pass over the weight scale as the city will still be responsible for payment to the state for the amount of tonnage collected from the storm debris.
Customers dropping off storm debris will follow the same guidelines as Clean Sweep. Documentation of St. Joseph residency is required, and no commercial vehicles are allowed. For Clean Sweep guidelines, visit the city’s website at stjoemo.org and search Clean Sweep.
Hours of operation for the landfill are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2.p.m. Saturday. Storm debris will be accepted through Wednesday, March 10.