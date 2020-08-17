The Buchanan County tax sale will take place next week, and for the first time ever the St. Joseph Land Bank has the opportunity to bid on those structures.

However, the entity will not be doing that.

The prevailing thought was that the board didn’t want to interfere with private development, as businesses as well as members of the public will be bidding on properties at the sale, set for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, outside the collector's office in the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Stephen Briggs is the Land Bank board chair and an attorney who specializes in estate and trust planning.

“The rationality, if they are not bid on then we may be able to acquire them directly from the county for a nominal amount of money,” Briggs said. “It’s definitely, we’re learning as we go along.”

The hope is that the Land Bank can receive priority on these properties from the county. The added benefit is it also will not have to wait as long to take ownership as it would winning a bid at the tax sale.

The board’s decision to not participate in the tax sale was unanimous.

Dr. Ali Kamali of the Land Bank Advisory Committee presented the board with seven properties to possibly hear bids: 602 S. 15th St., 1115/1117 Locust St., 845 S. 19th St., 719 S. 21st St., 1824 Sacramento, 1105 S. 18th St. and 902 S. 15th St.

He also discussed approximately how much money it would take to stabilize the properties. The Land Bank has a little more than $300,000 to use towards that expense, the goal being to hopefully sell buildings to developers that can take the property the rest of the way.

Those sales to developers also will finance future development and possible tax sale purchases for the Land Bank.

And although the Land Bank will sit this tax sale out, officials are closer to acquiring property. The owner of the property at 108/110 N. 19th St. expressed interest in gifting the property to the Land Bank.

The board voted to accept the gift if the bids on the structure’s roof work is less than $25,000.

The St. Joseph Land Bank came into existence last year. It’s the fourth land bank in Missouri after the idea was first developed in Kansas City, St. Louis and Blue Springs.

The board is made up Tara Horn, Terry McClatchey, James Robinson, Briggs, David Bradley, Gabe Edgar and John Spencer. Both Mayor Bill McMurray and Presiding Buchanan County Commissioner Lee Sawyer serve as ex-officio members.