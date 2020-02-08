As the Land Bank Board prepares to begin buying properties this year, a committee designed to assist it has separated into two groups to focus on different tasks.
The Land Bank Advisory Committee is a city group that consists of nine members, each appointed by a City Council member, that was created to make recommendations on property acquisitions and guidelines to the Land Bank Board. The LBAC split itself into two subcommittees at the request of its chair, Dr. Ali Kamali.
Kamali said the creation of the Land Bank, a brand new program full of new systems in St. Joseph, led to questions of how that board, and its advisory committee, should operate, what the focus should be and which steps need to be taken first.
"This is basically why I decided to have two subcommittees for the advisory committee in order to map out the process for us, the goals for us, and how we actually get to the goals," Kamali said.
He said the subcommittees, which report to the LBAC as a whole, which then reports to the Land Bank Board, have found success in their technique.
"Both the Land Bank Board and Advisory Committee, at this point, after sifting through the documents, are actually very clear about our responsibilities," Kamali said.
Early on, the subcommittees have worked with legal documents, including the state statute that created the Land Bank, in order to determine goals and responsibilities.
The two subcommittees have been named the standards subcommittee (or Evaluations subcommittee) and the responsibility subcommittee. They meet on separate dates and conjoin for LBAC meetings in order to share data and make recommendations.
The standards subcommittee has discussed creating a property database using city technology, demolitions lists, recommendations from city staff and advice from neighborhood associations.
Kamali said working with presidents of those associations could help the Land Bank to focus on neighborhoods and larger groups of properties found within them in order to clean up areas near residences.
"The whole idea is to get rid of areas in the city that are structurally unsafe and, from an aesthetic point of view, are not desirable," he said.
The responsibility subcommittee has discussed identifying sources for property acquisitions, formulating a marketing strategy and has created an application for people seeking to purchase property from the land bank.
Kamali said this will help to ensure that buyers know their responsibility when they purchase a Land Bank property.
"We don't want anybody to come and buy a piece of property from the Land Bank for as much as it is, sitting on it for five or six years, hoping the value of the property is going to increase and then selling it for a profit," he said. "We want that property to be refurbished and put to good use and then back into the market."
This subcommittee was scheduled to meet last week, but had to cancel due to lack of a quorum.
The group also has been looking into working with real estate agents. Director of Planning and Community Development for St. Joseph Clint Thompson said the Land Bank is not limited to buying properties solely from the year-end county delinquent tax sale.
"The Land Bank itself, the way it is structured, has the ability to acquire property as any private entity could possibly consider purchasing a property, either through the tax sale or through the private sale of a current owner," Thompson said.
He said the LBAC is looking at all possible ways to acquire in sell property in order to reduce blight in St. Joseph.
Kamali said the LBAC likely will continue to have subcommittees in order to focus on the overall outline of the committee's goals and specific acquisition recommendations separately and thoroughly.
The LBAC will meet Monday at 1 p.m. in the Fourth Floor Conference Room at City Hall and will discuss updates from the advisory committees.