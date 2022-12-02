Lake contrary revitilization

The Lake Contrary Development Association is one step closer to reviving the lake after installing a new pump on Friday.

Members of the association raised enough money during their fundraiser in September to get the new pump, which will assist with maintaining water level in the lake.

