The Lake Contrary Development Association is one step closer to reviving the lake after installing a new pump on Friday.
Members of the association raised enough money during their fundraiser in September to get the new pump, which will assist with maintaining water level in the lake.
“We raised several thousand dollars thanks to the fundraiser we held a few months ago,” said Ethel Catron, president of Lake Contrary Development. “The association as a whole decided we wanted to at least put in one pump and get things rolling. To our surprise, we just received a call this morning that workers were on their way here to install it and the water is flowing just fine.”
Catron said the association's next goal is to bring power to the new pump, which was installed using a generator.
“The pump currently has no power going to it, so that’s going to cost between $65,000 to $75,000,” she said. “So, our next step is to get the power going to this pump and to replace another pump in the lake that’s currently leaking oil.”
While the association does have high hopes of getting the lake back to its previous condition, staff members have stated that it isn’t going to be a process that happens instantly.
“The pumps are designed to take pressure off of the levy and oxygenate the lake when it starts getting low,” Catron said. “It’s going to help maintain water level but it's not like filling up a swimming pool ... it won’t solve our problem completely. There’s going to be several more steps.”
Catron said Lake Contrary holds so much history to residents throughout Buchanan County and they want to see it restored for the community.
“A lot of people think it’s just for the Lake Contrary residents, but it's for Buchanan County,” Catron said. “This is for all of St. Joseph and surrounding communities that don't want to go up to Mozingo or to Smithville. That’s our ultimate goal.”
The association is also currently in process of getting the lake dredged, Catron said.
