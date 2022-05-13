Lafayette High School

Lafayette High School, as pictured in 2021.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A Lafayette High School student has died Friday evening at Mosaic Life Care, according to a statement from Principal Ashly McGinnis.

The school confirmed the death of freshman Elsie Smith in an email to students and families.

Community resources for students, including additional counselors, will be available Monday at the school.

Details of Smith’s death have not been released.

