Lafayette High School community grieves death of student

Alex Simone
May 13, 2022
Updated 10 min ago

A Lafayette High School student has died Friday evening at Mosaic Life Care, according to a statement from Principal Ashly McGinnis.

The school confirmed the death of freshman Elsie Smith in an email to students and families.

Community resources for students, including additional counselors, will be available Monday at the school.

Details of Smith's death have not been released.
