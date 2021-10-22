Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the last week of the regular season.
Lafayette is down 25-0 against Maryville.
Benton and Chillicothe are tied 21-21.
Mid-Buchanan leads West Platte 28-6.
Savannah is down 14-0 against St. Pius X.
East Buchanan is up 44-0 over North Platte.
Bishop LeBlond trails NW Hughesville 22-6.
St. Joseph Christian is down 48-0 against King City.
Central fell to Park Hill South 51-27 Thursday night.
