Up until this month, a good chunk of the Missouri River basin had not seen normal amounts of snowfall. Instead, the basin began seeing drought-like conditions.
A healthy amount of snow pack usually brings with it at least minor flooding along the Missouri River in spring and early summer. With the majority of winter not being spent buried under snow, the lack of moisture in the soil should help alleviate some of the flooding issues that usually develop downstream from Gavins Point Dam.
"That whole area is under a significant drought," said Scott Watson, a hydrologist at the the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers announced last weekend an increase in released flow at the South Dakota dam. But instead of concerns regarding holding capacity in the upper basin, the extra release was designed to help keep water levels downstream higher.
"Some of the data that we have right now, looking out through April, indicates we may have below-normal chance of flooding across Northwest Missouri," Watson said. "Looking at the higher flood categories, we're quite a bit lower than that for historical chances of moderate and major flooding."
He admits that could change though, especially given the amount of time left in winter.
"We could get some bigger systems that could put down a lot of snow pack and those things could change," Watson said. "But right now with that drought up to the north, it's going to take some decent precipitation to eat away that drought area."
Watson said just because there is a lack of snow pack doesn't mean flooding can't still occur.
"It's not the entire story," he said. "By mid to late spring when we start getting into our rainy season, we could get a lot of heavy rain across Iowa and Nebraska and into our local areas that can push the river above flood stage, even if we don't have a lot of snow melt."
Comparing the mechanisms that lead up to the historic crests of 2019 and 1993, Watson said snow melt was a contributing factor but not the major component.
"The one we had in 2019 was driven by a really heavy snow pack, a lot of water in that snow pack and then heavy rain on top of that," he said. "Then the '93 flood we started out wet in the winter and early in the spring, but that flood was driven by a lot of heavy rain night after night upstream and over our area in the late spring and into the summer."