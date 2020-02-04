The limited number of public defenders in DeKalb County is slowing down the cases of 22 men charged in relation to the Crossroads Correctional Center riot of May 2018.
It’s been almost two years since the now-closed prison experienced a six-hour riot that led to $1.3 million in property damage and a four-month lockdown at the prison, which has since closed. Video surveillance allegedly captured several men damaging the kitchen and warehouse areas of the prison, with one allegedly taking control of a forklift.
In September of 2019, 22 men were charged in a grand jury indictment, with charges ranging from destruction of Missouri Department of Corrections property to violence against a Missouri Department of Corrections employee, though no employees were injured in the riot.
Though the state has more than a terabyte of video and data to make its case against the men, according to DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate the defense side is slowing things down to ensure a fair trial for each charged man.
Because the men’s cases all allegedly relate to one another, the same defender cannot represent more than one defendant.
Rule 1.7 of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct by the American Bar Association states: “A lawyer shall not represent a client if the representation involves a concurrent conflict of interest.”
The rule defines a concurrent conflict of interest as a situation in which “the representation of one client will be directly adverse to another client or there is a significant risk that the representation of one of more clients will be materially limited by the lawyer’s responsibility to another client, a former client or a third person or by the personal interest of the lawyer.”
To combat this issue, Tate said defenders from outside DeKalb County are being assigned to the cases.
At this point, 18 men are scheduled for plea or trial hearings, with the others awaiting changes in judges and venues or awaiting preliminary hearings. The court plans to continue using poly com video to communicate with the numerous defendants who have been relocated to other prisons throughout the state.
Tate said he expects things to pick up in each case during the next three months, with the majority of the men now having an attorney.