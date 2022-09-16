Over the last two and a half years, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of childcare to the U.S. economy.
Throughout the pandemic, stressed out families struggled to find reliable child care as many providers shut down abruptly due to COVID exposures. This forced many parents and caretakers to take unplanned leave, attempt to work and care for children simultaneously, or to leave the workforce altogether. Recent research from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates that as many as 40% of parents have had job decisions significantly affected by child care issues, while gaps in care result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost economic productivity in each state each year.
Child care is an industry that has long faced economic challenges. Many providers must survive on profit margins under 1%, even as the average family with young children pays more than 13% of income to child care costs. And the difficult business model of child care offers few solutions for the industry’s most significant challenge: hiring, retaining and paying good wages to early educators.
Despite child care workers’ vital role in the economy, compensation in the field lags far behind many other professions. A typical child care worker in the U.S. earned an hourly rate of $13.22 in 2021, which equates to $27,490 annually for full-time workers. In comparison, the median wage for all professions was $22 per hour, or $45,760 annually — approximately 60% higher. Wages in early care and education are especially low given that most child care workers have at least some college education.
Wages make it difficult for child care providers to find and retain qualified staff. Many institutions of higher education steer students away from credentials that would lead to a career in the sector because compensation is so low. Estimates of employee turnover in child care centers range from 26 to 40% annually. The pandemic exacerbated workforce challenges for the industry, as providers faced increased COVID exposure and employers in other industries saw significant wage increases.
The workforce shortage in child care has left providers with insufficient staff to meet families’ needs. States vary widely regarding the minimum age a child must be to legally stay home alone — the highest, most restrictive limit being 14 in Illinois. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2010 to 2019, the number of children under 14 per child care worker in the U.S. increased from 99.6 to 108.4. With heavy attrition in the sector after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, that figure jumped to 122.9 in 2020.
Some locations have been able to better navigate the shortage of child care workers than others. States in the upper central U.S. tend to have more favorable ratios, led by North Dakota and Nebraska at 48.8 and 57.2 children per worker, respectively. Several northeastern states including New York, Vermont and New Jersey also have relatively low ratios. At the other end of the spectrum, four states — Washington, Delaware, Wisconsin and New Mexico — have more than 200 children per childcare worker.
At the metro level, compensation may also explain why some cities have higher numbers of children per child care worker. Many of the cities with the highest ratios have wages lower than the national median, and even the cities that defy these trends, like Seattle and San Jose, are high-cost locations where a child care worker’s wages are not enough to live comfortably on.
For small metros, the St. Joseph area ranks at 111 with 103.4 children per childcare worker and a total of 22,747 children with 220 childcare workers.
It’s a shortage that has not gone unnoticed by organizations like the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, which partnered with the North Central Missouri College in June to find more childcare workers.
“Our childcare providers are looking for good, quality employees to take care of the kids and to help them learn and grow,” said Bobbie Cronk, United Way’s director of children’s initiatives. “Who would make a great early educator? Honestly, I think you have to love kids. You have a passion for helping and wanting to nurture and support kids. But I think we need a diverse group of people in our classrooms, so I don’t think there’s any one right person.”
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with a lack of child care workers, researchers at HowtoHome.com calculated the number of children per child care worker and ranked them from highest to lowest. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater number of total children was ranked higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.