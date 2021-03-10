The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a labor shortage at the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, as it isn’t able to rely on inmate or student help like it usually does. With fewer employees, less work is getting done.
Scott Koch, a senior work leader with the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, is typically in charge of 15 people, but this past year, Koch has had only three workers, and residents are noticing the impact this has on the park system.
“Just things are going a lot slower,” Koch said. “Sometimes we have to pull people off other projects to help with things, so there's other things in the city that aren't getting done.”
The Missouri Department of Corrections ended its work programs during the pandemic, which is a major source of labor for the parks department. There usually are 12 to 15 inmates working every day of the year.
“They go out and do a lot of the very physical work,” said Chuck Kempf, the parks director. “They do the trimming, they do the hand mowing, they pick up storm debris, they pick up trash. In the wintertime, they do a lot of hand shoveling, snow blowing, salt distribution, things like that on the sidewalks in the parking lots. It's a lot of the more physical manual labor that they do.”
The parks department also has seen a steady decline in high school and college employees. Kempf said this is probably because summer activities for students are becoming more demanding.
This shortage in inmate and student labor in the last year has forced the parks department to change how it works.
“Our regular guys were really doing a lot of things that they don't normally do,” Kempf said. “That's not necessarily a bad thing, but the problem is when they're out with a weed eater in their hand or a push mower in their hand, or they're out having to pick up storm debris, they're not doing what they normally do, which is maintain facilities and deal with vandalism and graffiti and fixtures that are broken in restrooms and playgrounds that need attention.”
Since priorities have changed, certain tasks haven’t been completed, and St. Joseph’s park system has felt the impact.
“In the growing season last year, without them (inmates) we just weren't able to maintain the parks properly,” Kempf said. “That's just the honest assessment of it. We weren't happy with it. Citizens weren't happy with it. Nobody was happy with it, but we were doing the best we could with the resources we had.”
The parks department expects to be short on workers again this summer. Kempf said they can continue to be shorthanded or dole out more money for hourly employees. But this would be a significant expense as an inmate only costs $7.50 a day, while an hourly employee would cost $7.50 an hour.
CARES Act money could have been used to help with these costs, but Kempf said the parks department wasn’t sure if it would be reimbursed. The revenue the parks department generates isn’t enough to cover the costs of hiring hourly employees, either.
“There's a limit to how much we're going to be able to generate at our locations like the Rec Center and the ice arena and the golf course, where we generate revenue,” Kempf said. “To some degree, we're on what would be considered kind of a fixed income, and it's hard to absorb those kinds of increases in your budget when you're not really able to increase your revenues.”
The only option is for the parks department to go to the City Council and ask for an increased budget. This puts the department in a difficult situation — prioritize the image of the park system or save money.