Labor Day celebrations underway

For over a century, the United States has reserved one day out of the year for relaxation but several people don’t understand Labor Day or it's history.
As it turns out, history isn’t positive about the holiday’s origins either. There is debate around the true founder of Labor Day: Peter J. McGuire or Matthew Maguire.
There are some records that state Peter J. McGuire, the co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, first suggested the idea of a “general holiday for the laboring classes” in 1882. However, recent research suggests that Matthew Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, proposed Labor Day that same year.
Regardless of the true founder, the holiday was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, 12 years after the first Labor Day Parade in New York City.
Now, 129 years later, the first Monday of every September is committed to relaxation, quality time with families, and for some like Tommy Garretson, a St. Joseph resident, beer is the most essential part of the celebration.
“Just a little poker at night," Garretson said. "You know, throughout the night. Probably have a couple cold beers, honestly. And that's about it.”
For some, like Target employees Teighen Park and Kason Dorhoffer, the day will be spent not laying by the pool or going to the park, but at work.
“Working as of now, we both work here, so we're just going to be here as of now," Dorhoffer said.
Since Labor Day is for the laboring classes, shouldn’t everyone have the day off? Not necessarily.
Unsurprisingly, public safety employees, like police and firefighters, are always on the clock regardless of holidays, as are nurses, travel personnel and retail workers.
It may not be preferable to work on a holiday but St. Joseph residents are grateful for those dedicated to protecting the community.
Devan Admire: “To me, it's for all the hardworking people and all the people who service our country," St. Joseph resident Devan Admire said. "Make sure we're safe and at home with our family having good times. You know, even though things are kind of crazy right now, uh, they help out, make everything just feel safe at home.”
Wherever people choose to celebrate the holiday, be it at work, the lake or in front of the T.V., Labor Day serves as a good reminder that sometimes the most productive thing to do is relax.
