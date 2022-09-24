Local residents gathered at Krug Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 100-year-old castle, an iconic feature of the park.
The castle, which was built in 1922, turned 100-years-old this year and community organization ‘Friends of Krug Park’ hosted a birthday party to celebrate its history with the community.
In honor of the year the castle was built, the Friends group hosted a 1920’s themed party where residents dressed in 1920’s costumes, participated in a 1920’s car show, and played classic yard games.
Event organizers were impressed with the number of attendees and how many people came out to participate in the vintage car show.
“The positive feedback has been wonderful and everyone’s had such a great time,” Event organizer Terry Turbak said. “We’ve had probably 150 people or more show up today and the car show was the hit of the day. Everyone was thrilled about getting a car ride in one of our antique cars through the park.”
Rethan Robert-Edwards, a middle-schooler, said he enjoyed the environment of today’s event as he’s been into old-fashioned things since he was a four-year-old boy.
“Anything old or that was before my time is interesting to me so, today was a lot of fun,” Edwards said. “I remember seeing my first record player and I thought ‘Wow it’s so shiny and pretty’. Ever since then I’ve enjoyed learning about antiques.
Turbak says Friends of Krug Park is currently developing another fundraiser that will launch in January as they continue efforts to preserve the community park.
Last year the Parks tax was passed which will be funding a renovation of the castle and the parks Children’s Circus area.
“The infrastructure of the entire park will receive about 6.5 million dollars in renovations,” Turbak said. “We really appreciate the city of St. Joseph for stepping up and voting for that. This park deserves to be cared for.”
