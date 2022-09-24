A young boy celebrates the Krug Park Castle

Rethan Robert-Edwards showed off some vintage items he brought to Krug Park's 1920's birthday celebration. 

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Local residents gathered at Krug Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 100-year-old castle, an iconic feature of the park.

The castle, which was built in 1922, turned 100-years-old this year and community organization ‘Friends of Krug Park’ hosted a birthday party to celebrate its history with the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.