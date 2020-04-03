The bright pink ice cream cone on the North Belt Highway in St. Joseph is opening Monday, April 6, under a new owner.
Austin Evans, owner of Lean Kitchen and Fit Republic, was born and raised in St. Joseph and has been going to Kris & Kate's since he was young.
"I actually have been wanting to buy this for three years now, it just took getting to the right point with the past owners, and I've loved this place since I was a little kid," Evans said.
Evans said the previous owners had the well-known ice cream shop for more than 20 years.
Kris & Kate's is the opposite of Evans' other two businesses, which focus on fitness and nutrition, but he knows this place also will bring people happiness.
"Fitness and nutrition is something that people need and I always have to drill that into people's heads that they need it. Well this they just want it and it's going to be different and fun," Evans said.
Evans said the menu will stay 98% the same, but he will add some dairy-free options.
"We have Dole Whip, which is insanely popular and it's a dairy-free option so we'll have multiple flavors of Dole Whip throughout the summer," Evans said.
Evans has upgraded the Kris & Kate's social media presence and created a new website, krisandkates.com, to showcase more treats and engage with the community.
The cone also recently was re-painted and the parking lot received an entire new surface leading up to the opening on Monday.
"We'll open first as a drive-thru only due to COVID-19, so we'll definitely maintain a safe environment for employees and customers, but we look to be an oasis in a storm here and a reason for happiness," Evans said.
Evans hopes to grow the ice cream hot spot known by most in the community and to bring live music and car shows to the location in the summer.
"Everybody from a 2-year-old to a 90-year-old recognizes the bright pink cone, so to have a part of it is pretty cool," Evans said.