Heartland Media is applying to have St. Joseph's KQTV broadcast license transferred back to it.
On June 25, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission seeking consent to the transfer control to Heartland Media. Heartland is a recent previous owner of the local ABC affiliate.
Bob Prather, CEO of Heartland Media, said the decision to repurchase the station came after a previous deal to sell KQTV to the News-Press and Gazette Company was denied by the FCC.
"(The FCC) informed us they wouldn't approve the application so we withdrew it and then we were in the process of selling the rest of our company, which we already made a deal on," Prather said.
Prather said KQTV was left on its own, and he agreed with his investors to buy it back into Heartland Media.
"We plan to make little to no changes because it's been running just fine," Prather said.
Prather believes the station is strong and has good people, and he wants it to continue to be a strong member of the community.
"We want to make sure people know that we're on their side and trying to do the right thing in the town," Prather said.
Dirk Alsbury, KQTV general manager, said the goals of the station remain the same for the staff.
"I think the vision of Heartland Media and Bob Prather remains the same to be a good steward in the community and deliver news the best we can," Alsbury said.
Alsbury said all management is still in place prior to Heartland Media seeking control of the broadcast license.
"Everything we've done in the past we will continue to do and hopefully even better," Alsbury said.
The application seeking consent is in the process of being reviewed by the FCC, and Prather hopes it'll be approved in August.