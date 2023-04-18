Kona Ice visited East Hills Shopping Center this Tax Day to make sure that there was no taxation without relaxation.
The shaved ice truck made a pit stop Tuesday to hand out free shaved ice cups to all who came by.
The event is part of the company's Giveback Program, which has been a part of the company since its inception in 2007 and has raised over $135 million.
"Kona Ice decided to create 'Chill Out Day,'" said Kristin Porter, local Kona Ice owner. "(It's) a nationwide day where we all can just enjoy our most favorite treat ... and chill out because we just did our taxes."
The chain of shaved ice trucks has garnered nationwide fame, currently having 1,400 trucks represented across 49 U.S. states. Kona Ice has worked in St. Joseph in the past at events like Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
It's because of relationships formed that they knew that they had to come to the city on their big day, Porter said.
"We love St. Joe," Porter said. "We love this community. It's such a great community to be a part of."
While the crowd at East Hills saw many young children with their parents, Porter made one more stop before calling it a day. After the announced time of 3 p.m. passed, she drove her truck to Northwest Health Services as a surprise for the employees there.
"I went office to office to tell everybody, 'Hey it's free Kona Ice day,'" said Tyson Huff-Garza, regional clinic administrator at Northwest Health. "It is a nice treat after you've paid some money to those good ol' taxes."
Kona Ice can be booked for all sorts of events including fundraisers, school events, parties, tournaments, festivals and more. Kona Ice can be contacted through its website.
