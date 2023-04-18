Kona Ice

Kona Ice made a pit stop Tuesday to hand out free shaved ice cups to all who came by.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Kona Ice visited East Hills Shopping Center this Tax Day to make sure that there was no taxation without relaxation.

The shaved ice truck made a pit stop Tuesday to hand out free shaved ice cups to all who came by.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.