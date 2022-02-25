Those observing Lent this year can plan to grab a plate at this year’s Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, starting the first weekend of March.
The Bishop LeBlond #5067 Council is ready to return after the pandemic stopped the community tradition.
“We are very excited to back after not having the event over the past two years,” said Martin Schnavel, KOC member.
The event is a big help in raising money that will then be distributed around the St. Joseph area.
“We donate all proceeds to a total of eight different organizations that we try to help out as much as we can,” Schnavel said.
Those supported are Bishop LeBlond High School, Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy, St. Joseph Catholic Schools, Catholic Committee, Wounded Warrior Project, Grace House and Open Door Food Kitchen.
“This is a meal that not only raises money but brings people together,” Schnavel said. “During the fish fry, a lot of times everybody comes out to see their friends or old classmates and talk.”
There is also a new addition to the menu this year that is often deemed a favorite of everyone in the family.
“You can now add a side of macaroni and cheese which we hope everybody enjoys,” Schnavel said. “We are still serving our normal side dishes of cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, and hot pickles.”
A total between 2,000-3,000 plates will be sold in total over the next five Fridays.
Plates will cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids in-house and carry out at 1205 N 49th Terr, St. Joseph.
The first fish fry will be Friday, March 4th, and the last will be April 8th. Each dinner will go from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
