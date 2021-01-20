Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph is holding its second annual Trivia Night Fundraiser, but this year the event will be online.
Community members are invited to form a team and join in the fun on from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Team members can join from across town or across the country.
In addition to the questions, there will be door prize drawings between rounds. The winning team will receive free entry to the 2022 Kiwanis Trivia Night.
All proceeds from the event will fund Kiwanis programs such as Kiwanis Coats for Kids, which provides vouchers for area children to purchase new coats and other cold- weather items.
To register, visit stjoemokiwanis.org/trivia. The suggested donation is $300 per team. Teams are provided a fundraising page to share on social media and all teams who raise at least $300 will receive T-shirts for each team member.
The maximum team size is 10 players, and each team will receive six Zoom logins.