Kindred wants to make St. Joe a cleaner place

James Kindred has taken it upon himself to organize a weekly community clean up every Sunday beginning on May 16.
“The city is really going down, so I want to make it a better environment for my kids to be raised at,” said Kindred.
Kindred has a Facebook group called “city clean up by James” where individuals can join if they are interested in joining the clean up efforts or just want to keep with the group’s progress.
Kindred was born in Jefferson City, MO, but was raised in St. Joseph. He can recall the city he remembers as a teenager and doesn’t see much difference between then and now. He will be filing for the August City Council election as well.
“I remember being 13 or 14 and I seen a syringe on the ground and I still to this day see it. I see abandoned buildings going down. You can turn them into anything. That’s why I wanna run, because I wanna make St. Joe a better place to live,” said Kindred.
The first Sunday of the community clean up group organized by Kindred didn’t have many volunteers, but himself and his two daughters were able to pick up some litter near the corner of 22nd St. and Colhoun St. in order to get started. The overall effort of the group will move forward toward a prosperous end result, and Kindred believes that will only happen if people identify the right kind of trash to remove from the city’s streets.
“If it's trash like a diaper, or whatever the case may be, throw it in the trash. Anything else, if it's glass, throw it in the trash. Because if you're not throwing it in the trash, then you're littering and I don't want to see that. I want to make sure St. Joe is a better city to live in.”
Kindred is also a youth baseball coach in his free time.
