Perhaps there is no holiday more suited to the time of pandemic than Halloween; after all, a lot of people are already wearing masks.
Such was the mindset expressed by parents attending on Sunday the Too Cute Children's Boutique Trunk-or-Treat event held at the store's parking lot northeast of South Belt and Messanie. Such events are not an innovation in response to COVID-19, but they're suitable nevertheless, in light of how the virus is known to be less of an concern outdoors.
That sums up the appeal for Ashley Allen, a registered nurse who brought her children to the event.
"Everything's different, and we think about sanitizing things all the time now, and we really should do that more, and social distancing," Allen said. "Just everything's different, because you don't want to go house-to-house, really."
Briana Westcott, founder and co-owner of Too Cute Children's Boutique, organized the event some time ago before the temperature dropped into the low 40s, with the wind making things feel nearly freezing. So, the schedule was pared back a bit so people don't have to stand outside in the cold, but more than a dozen costumed kids still showed up over the hour-long gathering.
"As cold as it is, we did cut it back to 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., that way people didn't have to suffer too long," she said "It's good to see all the cute kids in their costumes."
A follow-on Halloween event will occur from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in the parking lot at Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center, 6938 King Hill Ave., ahead of Halloween night on Saturday, Oct. 31. For more information, call Westcott at 816-248-2459.