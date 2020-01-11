The icy conditions provided a perfect opportunity for kids to participate in an experiment involving the impact of salt on ice on Saturday at East Hills Public Library.
The experiment was a part of East Hills Library STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program that holds activities every other Saturday.
The event avoided cancellation from the winter weather and provided an opportunity for the two participants that braved the blustery conditions to get one on one time with Children’s Programming Librarian Elizabeth Murray.
“It was actually very nice to just have two, because we could concentrate more on the different things and not be distracted with other kids,” Murray said. “It’s great to have a crowd also, but one on one time is fun.”
The slight snow conditions kept some most of the signed up participants away, but it provided an opportunity to get a real world experience when testing to see which salt would melt the ice the fastest.
“I was afraid we might have cancel when there was supposed to be a lot of snow, but thankfully it was just lovely ice and I thought it very appropriate and ironic that we were melting ice with our salt today,” Murray said.
The kids hypothesized that the ice-melt salt would do the best job at melting the ice, but were surprised when that was not how the experiment unfolded.
The kids were also able to decorate with food coloring and take home an “icy orb.”