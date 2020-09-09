Dr. Melinda Kovacs and Our Revolution (Andrea Cole and Derek Evans) are the 2020 Kelsy Beshears Racial Justice Award winners.
The YWCA St. Joseph and NAACP – St. Joseph, MO branch give the awards annually.
Kovacs is an immigrant and new U.S. citizen. She joined the Missouri Western State University faculty in 2012, rising to the rank of tenured associate professor. At Missouri Western, she sponsored and co-sponsored multiple programs related to gender and racial equality and headed a breakout group on overcoming racism in St. Joseph that developed S. U. P. P. E. R. (Saint Joseph United People Promoting the Equality of Races), which meets monthly to discuss racism locally, as well as supporting other efforts in the community of social justice and racial equality.
Our Revolution – St. Joseph is a non-partisan organization that was formed in August 2016 by founders Andrea Cole and Derek Evans. During the last four years, the group has provided a space in St. Joseph for organizing, advocacy and activist work on issues of racial, social, economic and environmental justice.
The awardees will be recognized at the Day Of Commitment to Eliminate Racism Breakfast on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:15, with the programming beginning at 7:30am. The program will be livestreamed and details are on the YWCA St. Joseph website, www.ywcasj.org/events, and the Facebook Event Page.