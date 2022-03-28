The Andrew County Republicans will celebrate Lincoln Day on Friday, April 1, with Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe as the keynote speaker.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at Lambright Hall, 12737 State Route E, in Savannah, Missouri. A catered dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m.
Candidates, officeholders and supporters will be on the program. There also will be a raffle and live auction throughout the evening.
The cost is $25 per meal with no charge for students in high school or younger.
The event is sponsored by the Andrew County Republican Central Committee. For information, call Mark Schneider at 816-261-3909.
