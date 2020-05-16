The American Red Cross has released some tips to help occupy kids' time in the household, as well as teach them to be a part of emergency plans.
They’re rolling out a number of activities that are free and American Red Cross’s Communications & Marketing Manager Angie Springs spoke to News-Press NOW about those activities, including some new technology.
Monster Guard is for kids under 12-years-old and it’s an app that can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. Kids try to keep five different monsters safe during real life scenarios.
“It is a video game app that will teach your kids about preparedness; what they need to do in your home -- what if there's a fire -- what if there is a tornado,” Springs said. “Right now we're in severe weather season, so how timely is that to really walk that plan through with your child.”
The Red Cross also announced two activities that will help teach kids valuable skills. One is called the pillowcase project and it takes 8- to 12-year-olds around 40 minutes to an hour to complete.
The second is called Preparing with Pedro, and it takes 4- to 8-year-olds around a half hour to 45 minutes to finish.
“We really want everyone to take that opportunity to look at your preparedness plans for your family, and make your kids be a part of that,” Springs said.
The downloadable activities can be found at the Red Cross’s website, redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/emergency-preparedness-for-kids/disaster-preparedness-for-teachers.html.
Blood donations have been down due to schools and offices not holding blood drives, which is why the Red Cross is asking all that can donate to do so.
“If you are healthy right now please make a donation to go out and give blood or plasma; both are needed and are essential,” Springs said. “The only way they are available on shelves are if people roll up their sleeve and give.”