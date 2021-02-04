While surveys have suggested more people will be watching the Super Bowl from home this year, those who gather with friends to root on the Chiefs need to take COVID-19 precautions.
St. Joseph Health Department Supervisor Connie Werner said the celebratory nature of the big game shouldn't be an excuse for people to let their guard down, especially as the cold will keep people indoors in an enclosed space. She said wearing a mask, keeping distant and washing hands are givens. But because game gatherings tend to involve food, people also should be aware of not sharing utensils and silverware and create individual portions.
"To us from a perspective of disease prevention, it's no different than the gatherings for Christmas and Thanksgiving," Werner said. "COVID doesn't care that it's Super Bowl, it will spread just as easily cheering on your team than not."
Werner said the recommendation is to use virtual methods to celebrate with loved ones and keep gatherings in the home to household contacts.
According to a Survey by Adtaxi, an advertising agency, 68% of people plan to watch the Super Bowl at home alone or with members of their household only, and 41% plan to purchase a prepared meal for gameday.
Murry Woronoff, national director of marketing research for Adtaxi, said studying how people view the game is important for market research. He said as the years continue, people are cutting the cord and watching the game via streaming while also consuming other media.
"From the increase of delivery drivers, streaming and meetings ... all of this was accelerated, and I think that's what happened here, because of the pandemic," Woronoff said.
Woronoff said restaurants will deliver more small orders instead of catering big parties.
Werner said she wants people to enjoy watching the Chiefs, but as more start to get vaccinated, it is important to keep up precautions.
"If you're in an enclosed environment, recirculating air, lots of people sharing space, you're going to have an increased risk of having that virus spread versus being outside wearing a mask keeping that distance. All of those have been proven to keep our spread down," Werner said.