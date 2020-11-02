It is nearly inevitable that as nature brings in harsh changes, pests and rodents will seek shelter inside.
Last week, pest-control company Orkin released its list of the top 50 "rattiest" cities, with Kansas City coming in at number 30. That's eight spots higher than last year. Chicago comes in at number one.
Orkin attributes the visibility of rodents to COVID-19 and businesses and restaurants closing, which offer a large amount of their food supply. Those pests will now be moving elsewhere to escape the cold.
“When you turn on your heat, it warms the inside and these bugs feel the warmth and they think it is spring,” said Shaun Robinson, preferred pest control field tech supervisor. “Because they're predatory, they’re also going to follow the food.”
Proper preparations should take place now in order to prevent an infestation inside your home.
“If you’re seeing a mass collection of insects on the siding, it’s probably best to go ahead and call (for pest) control because that going to be an idea that they’re getting into your walls,” Robinson said. "In winter if you’re having issues, seal up any kind of drafty area around windows and doors.”
Also check other areas with cracks like floorboards, foundations, electrical wires and pipes.
“Check your basement for any water leaks, water sources, other damps areas or sump pumps that aren’t completely empty,” Robinson said. “Those sources can draw in bugs and insects as well.”
Spraying repellent or setting down traps can be a quick bug solution.
“Having that barrier down really decreases that likelihood of an issue,” Robinson said.