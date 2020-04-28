Kansas City International Airport will receive $2.7 million in federal money through the Airport Improvement Program to reconstruct runway lighting.
U.S. Representative Sam Graves announced the funding Tuesday.
“Kansas City International is the largest airport in my district and enables millions of Missourians to travel around both the country and the world every year," he said. "The Airport Improvement Program plays a vital role in maintaining the continued existence of our airports and ensuring they are able to make important safety upgrades.
"With the passage of the CARES Act, this AIP grant will receive full federal funding and won’t be required to meet a match," Graves said. "This is even more important as cities and airports are faced with less revenue due to the coronavirus. I’m thrilled to see KCI be one of the first to benefit from this CARES Act change and receive this important funding.”
Eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
KCI will also receive just over $43 million from the previously announced CARES Act Airport Grant program to deal with the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.