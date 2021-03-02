ATCHISON, Kan. -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Atchison Tuesday afternoon to visit the NEK Shot of Hope collaborative and to make an announcement that hopefully will boost prosperity for the town and other communities in the state.
Kelly visited with nuns from Mount St. Scholastica Benedictine Monastery, staff at Amberwell Health and Atchison County officials during her stop at the vaccine event at the Sophia Spirituality Center located on the Mount St. Scholastica campus.
Prioress Sister Esther Fangmann OSB, and Wesley Lanter, director of Atchison County Emergency Management, accompanied Kelly and explained the process to her. Some Amberwell nurses also discussed the procedures at various stations. Patients received their vaccines according to schedule and then the booster shots were scheduled before they leave the clinic.
Kelly assured Atchison County Commission members, Lanter and Amberwell staff members that more vaccines will be forthcoming for the community.
Prior to the visit to the vaccine clinic, Kelly announced Atchison has been selected as one of three cities to be accepted into the Main Street Program. Baldwin City and Junction City are the other two towns accepted into the renewed program.
Kansas Main Street is a program that targets preservation and revitalization of downtown districts through the development of a strategy based on organization, design, promotion and economic restructuring.
March is Women’s History Month, Gov. Kelly said. Atchison is a good place to make the announcement because it is the home of Amelia Earhart.