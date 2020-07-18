Grit, survival and intrigue seem to be three themes of the race for the Kansas 2nd District U.S. House seat.
Nominees to compete in the general election campaign will be selected in the state’s primary on Aug. 4.
The grit comes as a campaign motif of Democratic candidate Michelle De La Isla, the mayor of Topeka who overcame poverty, homelessness, domestic violence and cancer in her life.
She faces James Windholz, a graduate student in political science at the University of Kansas.
Survival stems from the incumbency of first-term Congressman Steve Watkins, who won by less than a percentage point in 2018 and faces two Republicans in his bid for re-election: state Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Topeka businessman and former state secretary of labor Dennis Taylor.
The intrigue developed last week when Watkins got charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor for allegedly filing a false voting address and voting outside his district. Watkins called it an honest mistake that had been corrected.
LaTurner said he filed to run because he feared that the incumbent’s long-rumored troubles would allow the congressional seat to slip into Democratic hands.
"I think we need to keep this seat in Republican hands," LaTurner told the St. Joseph News-Press in an interview. "The incumbent congressman, with all of his baggage, including investigations for felony voter fraud and votes against President Trump's agenda, I don't think he is capable of keeping this seat."
LaTurner has proposed a “Contract with Kansas” that vows attention to the national debt, building a border wall, work requirements for welfare recipients, safeguards for the Second Amendment and protections for religious freedom.
Taylor describes himself as a free-market Republican but insists only the government can create a coronavirus tracing program that would employ vast numbers of unemployed Americans.
"We need to deploy the (jobless) in this country to do that kind of work and we can kick this, but we're going to have to work at it, and we're not doing that now," he said in a KSNT debate in Topeka last week.
He also favors a law to make the Department of Justice an agency apart from the interference of Congress or the president, as well as the enhancement of oversight roles for lawmakers in the spending of tax dollars.
Watkins, who suspended his work on congressional committees while he fights the criminal charges, has pushed a "Kansas First" agenda that focuses on building the economy through entrepreneurship and reduction of regulations.
An Army veteran with 10 years of military service, he has been an advocate for veterans benefits and the fight against global terrorism and secure borders.
The incumbent believes his name will be clear on the felony charges.
"I so grateful that people have come to me today and said, 'We think we see this for what it is, for the corruption that it is,'" he told the News-Press last week. "And frankly, I've met so many people who said that they're never, ever going to vote for LaTurner again."
De La Isla has received high-profile endorsements from organizations like Emily's List and End Citizens United.
"I have spent my entire career serving Kansas families," she said in a campaign video. "And I won't stand by and watch them struggle any longer."