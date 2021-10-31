A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night due to injuries sustained from a hay ride accident in Jackson County.
According to investigators, the incident happened in an outlying area of Jackson County at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night.
The boy was hanging on to the trailer when he fell and was struck by the trailer. He was sent to Lee’s Summit Medical Center where later passed away from his injuries.
